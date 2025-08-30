Tottenham sign Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig for reported 60 million euros

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have completed the signing of Netherlands international Xavi Simons from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig on a long-term contract.

The Premier League club confirmed the transfer on Friday without disclosing specific financial terms of the agreement.

British media outlets reported the transfer fee at approximately 60 million euros (70.24 million US dollars) for the 22-year-old attacking midfielder.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, stating “I’m really pleased we have brought Xavi in, he is a great addition to the squad.”

Frank highlighted Simons’ versatility, noting “Xavi has proven his ability to get goals and assists, both from the number 10 position and left wing.”

The manager added “He also has a great eye for his teammates in terms of unlocking defences and I know he will come in and be part of a good team that is already working hard together.”

Spurs pursued Simons to address their creative midfield requirements after losing James Maddison to an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The club also missed out on England international Eberechi Eze, who joined rivals Arsenal from Crystal Palace in the current transfer window.

Simons originally joined Leipzig permanently from Paris St Germain in January for over 50 million euros following an 18-month loan spell.

The Dutch international signed a contract with Leipzig until 2027 before making his move to North London.

Simons brings both attacking quality and defensive work rate, being recognised as one of Europe’s best players in aggressive pressing and winning possession in advanced areas.

He recorded 22 goals and 24 assists in 78 appearances across all competitions for the German club.

Despite his impressive individual contribution of 10 goals and 7 assists last Bundesliga season, Leipzig finished seventh and missed European qualification.

Tottenham won the Europa League last season to secure Champions League football and currently sit second in the Premier League with six points from two matches.

The club hosts Bournemouth on Saturday as they continue their early season campaign. – Reuters