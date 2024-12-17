OVER a hundred elite athletes from across the nation and international competitors, took on the challenge of Malaysia’s first ever highest-altitude tower run at the NCT 6000ft Tower Running National Championship 2024. Held at the Wyndham Ion Majestic, Genting Highlands, it was officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as “Highest Altitude Tower Run Championship”.

Hosted by NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) at the Wyndham Ion Majestic, Genting Highlands, Malaysia’s highest-altitude hotel, standing at 6,000 feet above sea level, participants faced the challenge of ascending 50 floors, covering 1,052 steps, and achieving an elevation gain of 168 meters. The Wyndham Ion Majestic, renowned for its luxurious accommodations and breath-taking views, provided an exceptional backdrop for this historic run.

The championship featured three categories to cater to participants of different skill levels and goals. The Elite category showcased the nation’s top athletes racing against the clock to set the fastest times, while the Performance category focused on enthusiasts eager to test their endurance. The Leisure category provided an inclusive opportunity for first-time tower-runners and casual participants to experience the excitement of a national-level event.

From the Elite category, Soh Wai Ching, the world champion tower runner from Malaysia, claimed victory in the men’s category with a record-breaking time of 5 minutes and 48.101 seconds. In the women’s category, Italy’s champion Valentina Belotti secured the top spot with an impressive record time of 7 minutes and 29.393 seconds.

The second and third places in the men’s category were clinched by Italy’s Emanuele Manzi and Muhammad Hazim from Malaysia, while the women’s category saw Li Tsz Yau from Hong Kong and China’s Le Qing Hua taking second and third place, respectively.

Dato’ Sri Yap Ngan Choy, Founder and Group Managing Director of NCT Group, said “The NCT 6000ft Tower Run exemplifies our dedication to pushing boundaries and creating unparalleled experiences. Hosting this record-breaking event at the Wyndham Ion Majestic not only highlights the hotel’s unique stature but also reinforces Genting Highlands as a premier destination for extraordinary endeavours. Through innovative projects and strategic partnerships, NCT Group remains committed to driving Malaysia’s tourism growth, elevating hospitality standards, and showcasing the nation’s unique offerings. This event stands as a testament to our efforts, positioning Genting Highlands as a key tourism destination on the international map.”

Soh Wai Ching, a world champion tower runner added to the excitement as he shared top tips to the participating runners during the race kit collection, a day prior to the run. He said, “It is truly an honour to be part of this event in my home country. Having competed around the world in tower running, participating in an event in Malaysia always holds a special place in my heart. Genting Highlands offers a unique setting that perfectly embodies the spirit of this race, and there is no better venue than the nation’s highest-altitude hotel that combines both stunning scenic views with a challenging experience for all participants. I would like to thank NCT Group for making their hotel and space accessible for hosting such meaningful events for it is where future champions are born.”

The event also featured an exclusive sharing session where top athletes Soh Wai Ching from Malaysia and Valentina Belotti from Italy shared their expertise and insights with participants, inspiring the next generation of tower runners.

Another highlight of the event was the Malaysia Book of Records presentation ceremony that was conducted during the prize-giving segment, formally recognising the “Highest Altitude Tower Run Championship” at 6,000 feet above sea level. This accolade reinforced the event’s status as a historic milestone in Malaysia’s sporting calendar.

The Wyndham Ion Majestic, perched 6,000 feet above sea level, stands as a beacon of luxury and innovation in Malaysia’s hospitality industry. As the venue for this record-breaking event, its state-of-the-art design and unrivalled amenities created the perfect setting for a challenge of such magnitude. Offering 850 luxurious rooms and world-class facilities, the hotel is a testament to NCT Group’s dedication to raising the bar in hospitality excellence. Recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records for multiple achievements, including the “Highest Altitude Hotel in Malaysia” and the “Highest Vertical Banquet Hall,“ it embodies a new standard of grandeur and distinction.