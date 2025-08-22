Track World Cup returns to Malaysia in 2026 after 25 years

THE Track World Cup will return to Malaysian soil next year after a 25 year absence.

The event is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 26 at the National Velodrome in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill announced that Malaysia has received official confirmation from the International Cycling Union to host the final round of the 2026 Track World Cup.

“We are very grateful to the Malaysian Government, especially the Ministry of Youth and Sports, for the strong support given, as well as to the UCI for the confidence and trust placed in Malaysia,” he said.

“This championship will be a historic moment for the nation’s cycling sport and for the Asian region.”

“It will serve as a major platform for the qualification points towards the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.”

“This is a very important factor,” he added.

Amarjit, who is also Asian Cycling Confederation president, said his federation will actively promote the championship to ensure the participation of the world’s top riders in Nilai.

He expressed confidence that national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and his teammate Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom will compete in the 2026 Track World Cup. – Bernama