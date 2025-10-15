Trump says FIFA chief would back moving World Cup games

US President Donald Trump stated that FIFA chief Gianni Infantino would support moving 2026 World Cup games from American cities if security concerns arise.

Trump previously suggested relocating matches during his crackdown on Democratic-run cities, though FIFA asserted its authority over game locations.

“If somebody is doing a bad job and if I feel there’s unsafe conditions, I would call Gianni, the head of FIFA, who’s phenomenal, and I would say, let’s move it to another location,“ Trump told reporters at the White House when questioned about Boston’s hosting status.

The president confidently added that Infantino would comply with such a request very easily.

These remarks followed Trump’s meeting with his close friend Infantino at a Gaza ceasefire summit in Egypt, where the FIFA president joined world leaders discussing Middle East peace.

Trump extended his relocation suggestion to include events for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics if he deemed the city unprepared.

The Republican administration has deployed national guard troops to Democratic cities this year despite local objections, citing crime and left-wing activism concerns.

Boston is scheduled to host seven World Cup matches next year alongside other major US cities.

The United States will co-host the expanded 48-team tournament with Mexico and Canada while staging most games.

Trump appointed himself chairman of a White House task force for the World Cup earlier this year. – AFP