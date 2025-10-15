Lim Guan Eng granted permanent passport release for official duties

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court has granted former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng permanent release of his international passport for official duties.

Judge Azura Alwi maintained the RM1 million bail but varied conditions to require monthly reporting to the Penang MACC office during the first week of each month.

Lim’s lawyer Mohd Haijan Omar told the court his client was appointed an Honorary Chairman of the ASEAN-China Association for Promotion of Industrial Cooperation and Development.

“The applicant is required to travel abroad frequently to attend meetings, conventions or international exhibitions,“ said the lawyer.

He argued repeated temporary passport applications would “belittle and embarrass the accused” given Lim’s official government representation role.

Deputy public prosecutor Julaila Jamaludin objected, citing the seriousness of charges and potential flight risk.

“The applicant has the opportunity to interfere with prosecution witnesses with the applicant’s position as an influential politician,“ she said.

She maintained that temporary passport applications are normal court procedure that don’t embarrass accused persons.

Lim faces amended charges of abusing his position to receive RM3.3 million in bribes related to Penang’s RM6.34 billion undersea tunnel project.

The Bagan MP also faces charges of soliciting a 10% bribe from future project profits from businessman Zarul Ahmad.

Additionally, he is charged with improperly disposing of two state land lots worth RM208.8 million to a tunnel project-linked developer. – Bernama