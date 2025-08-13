TRW coach Elavarasan warns KL City will be tough FA Cup opponents

KELANTAN THE REAL WARRIORS (TRW) head coach E. Elavarasan expects a difficult FA Cup clash against Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) FC.

He pointed to their recent 1-1 Super League draw with Immigration FC as proof of their attacking struggles.

“They (KL City) are among the strongest and most experienced teams in the FA Cup, and they will not be easy for us to beat,” Elavarasan told reporters.

He stressed the need to improve finishing after wasted chances against Immigration.

“In the match against Immigration, many chances were wasted by our strikers, who were hesitant to finish when opportunities arose,” he added.

Elavarasan confirmed training will focus on sharpening their attack before the FA Cup tie.

Meanwhile, Immigration head coach Yusri Che Lah acknowledged their own tough FA Cup path against Terengganu FC.

“Our journey is a very difficult one — first we face Terengganu FC, then we will meet Kuching City FC and Johor Darul Ta’zim,” he said.

Yusri praised Terengganu’s squad stability and foreign signings as key strengths.

He believes Immigration’s cohesion is improving ahead of their FA Cup test. - Bernama