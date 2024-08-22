Turtles bring on board a new striker

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) have announced the addition of a new foreign player to strengthen their attacking line for the remainder of the Super League and Malaysia Cup season.

This announcement puts an end to rumours circulating on social media suggesting that The Turtles were set to sign Croatian striker Anton Maglica.

Terengganu Football Club Sdn Bhd (TFCSB) Chief Executive Officer Mohd Sabri Abas said that Nelson Bonilla, 34, from San Salvador, El Salvador, has signed an eight-month contract effective from Sept 1, 2024, until April 2025.

He said that Bonilla, who is also the captain of El Salvador’s national team, previously spent six years playing in the Thai League, with his last appearance being for Sukhothai FC in 2023.

“Bonilla is brought in to replace Ivan Mamut, who is still unable to play due to a serious injury and has just undergone his third surgery in Croatia,“ he said.

“He has been competing internationally since he was 21 years old. In the Thai League, Bonilla made 130 appearances and scored 65 goals,“ Sabri added when introducing TFC’s newest striker at the ACC Shopee Cup 2024/25 match held at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium (SSMZA) here today.

Meanwhile, TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner said that Bonilla possesses excellent striker qualities and fits well with his coaching style.

The 1.79-metre tall player is expected to sharpen the attacking force of the Turtles, which has often been regarded as problematic.