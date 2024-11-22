LONDON: Alistair Brownlee the first triathlete to successfully defend his Olympic title announced his retirement on Thursday.

The 36-year-old Briton won gold at the 2012 London Games and retained his crown in Rio four years later.

Brownlee was also individual World Triathlon champion twice, won the European title four times and competed alongside his younger brother Jonny, two years his junior, at elite level.

“It’s time to close this chapter. This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure,“ Brownlee wrote on social media.

“Triathlon has profoundly shaped my life; I have dedicated nearly half of it to being a professional athlete, fulfilling my childhood dream and achieving far more than I ever dared to imagine.

“Why now? It feels right. I am happy and content, eager for what lies ahead. I find myself smiling because it happened, rather than crying because it’s over (to paraphrase Dr. Seuss).

“For me, sport has always been a personal journey of exploration, and I’m excited to try some new challenges. Feel free to make suggestions below.”

Brownlee also gained plaudits for when he helped his exhausted brother -- Olympic silver medallist in Rio and bronze in London -- over the line in the Triathlon World Series in Mexico in 2016.

World Triathlon president Antonio Arimany saluted Brownlee's legacy.

“Alistair’s contribution to the world of triathlon over more than two decades is immeasurable,“ he said.

“He is a true icon of our sport and he will inspire generations to come of young triathletes from all around the world.”