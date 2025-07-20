Tyson Fury eyes third fight with Usyk after Dubois victory

TYSON Fury has reignited his rivalry with Oleksandr Usyk, declaring himself the only boxer capable of defeating the Ukrainian champion. The statement follows Usyk’s dominant fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley, where he reclaimed the IBF title.

Usyk, 38, remains undefeated and now holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF belts. His previous victories over Fury—first by split decision in Riyadh last May, then by unanimous decision in Saudi Arabia last December—cemented his status as one of boxing’s elite. Fury, however, disputes the outcomes.

The 36-year-old British fighter, who retired after his second loss to Usyk, hinted at a comeback earlier this month. In a recent Instagram video, Fury said, “Massive shout-out to Oleksandr Usyk. He did a fantastic performance tonight over Daniel Dubois. But he knows there is only one man who can beat him. I did it twice before and the world knows it.”

Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, acknowledged the potential for a third fight but confirmed WBO mandatory challenger Joseph Parker is next in line.

“Tyson has made it clear he would love to fight at Wembley,“ Warren said. “But Joe Parker deserves his shot.” - AFP