UK government aims to reverse Maccabi Tel Aviv fan ban at Villa match

THE UK government has pledged to do everything possible to allow all fans to attend the upcoming Europa League match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

This commitment follows significant anger over a Safety Advisory Group decision to ban the Israeli team’s supporters from the November 6 fixture at Villa Park.

A government spokesperson confirmed they are working with police and partners to ensure the game can safely proceed with all fans present.

Authorities are exploring what additional resources and support might be required to facilitate attendance by all supporters.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined the criticism of the ban by calling the move wrong on social media platform X.

Starmer emphasised that the government will not tolerate antisemitism on British streets and that police must ensure all football fans can enjoy the game without fear.

European football governing body UEFA has called on clubs and authorities to agree on measures necessary to allow Maccabi fans to attend.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar described the decision as shameful and cowardly on social media.

A new meeting of the Safety Advisory Group committee is now expected early next week to review the decision.

West Midlands police will also outline what additional resources might be needed to manage the match safely.

The police force had advised the Safety Advisory Group that they had public safety concerns outside the stadium bowl.

Officers classified the fixture as high risk based on current intelligence and previous incidents.

This classification references violent clashes and hate crime offences during Maccabi Tel Aviv’s 2024 Europa League match against Ajax in Amsterdam.

Last November’s Ajax versus Maccabi Tel Aviv match sparked two days of violent clashes between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli fans.

Supporters of the Israeli team were assaulted in Amsterdam in hit-and-run attacks following various incidents.

British-Israeli hostage survivor Emily Damari said the ban would prevent her from watching her supported team Maccabi.

Damari stated that football should bring people together irrespective of faith, colour or religion.

Maccabi fan Tamir Nahson described the situation as a missed opportunity and expressed disappointment for both sets of fans.

Maccabi Tel Aviv chief executive Jack Angelides noted the team has travelled to other countries where sentiment is not kind toward Israeli teams.

Angelides emphasised that with proper police presence in those locations, no incidents occurred.

Birmingham has been the scene of huge pro-Palestinian rallies since the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas began.

The conflict has resulted in significant casualties according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry and Israeli officials.

Earlier this month, two Jewish men died in an attack on a synagogue in Manchester that police linked to Islamist extremism.

Some left-wing independent and Green politicians in Britain have backed the ban on Maccabi fans.

Several politicians have called for the wider exclusion of Israeli teams from international competitions due to government actions in Gaza. – AFP