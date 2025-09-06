MALAYSIA’S premier saloon car race series, the VIOS Challenge, is set to make its international debut during the highly anticipated return of the AUTOBACS SUPER GT Series to Malaysia. This marks the first Malaysian round of SUPER GT in 12 years, with UMW Toyota Motor and Toyota Gazoo Racing Malaysia (TGR) proudly stepping in as Title Sponsor.

The race will be held at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit from 26–28 June 2025 and is expected to attract over 40,000 spectators and a global audience of 162 million broadcast and online viewers.

VIOS Challenge Takes Centre Stage

As one of two feature races supporting SUPER GT’s return, the VIOS Challenge will hold a special 1-hour race format, replacing its usual 30-minute sprint. This new endurance format will cover the full 5.543km Sepang circuit, open to all three competition classes:

– Super Sporting (Professional)

– Sporting (Amateur)

– Rookie Class (Young development drivers)

Notably, five young rookies from the Toyota GAZOO Racing Young Talent Development Programme, launched in 2021—will be competing on an international platform in only their second race of the season.

To date, 22 drivers have graduated from the program, with over 10 currently competing in local races and 4 already achieving victories and championship titles on the international stage.

“Our participation as Title Sponsor reflects UMW Toyota Motor’s continued commitment to elevate Malaysian motorsports. The VIOS Challenge, premier one make race has served as a proven springboard for local talent, and to now have our drivers compete on the same stage as international teams at SUPER GT marks a defining milestone. This opportunity aligns with our GAZOO Racing philosophy of pushing limits for better – developing not just vehicles, but people. SUPER GT Malaysia Festival is not just a platform for competition—it’s a launchpad that proudly positions Toyota GAZOO Racing Malaysia on the global motorsports map and a showcase that Toyota GAZOO Racing Malaysia is here, active, and ready to grow. Looking ahead, Toyota intends to broaden our motorsports footprint by establishing a clearer progression path for our TGR Rookies, enabling their natural graduation into higher-level racing categories. Plans are underway to form the Toyota GAZOO Racing Malaysia (TGRMY), a factory racing team to participate in regional motorsport series to strengthen Malaysia’s presence in the sport.” – Datuk Ravindran K., President of UMW Toyota Motor

Celebrating its 8th season in 2025, the VIOS Challenge has grown into Malaysia’s most competitive and accessible grassroots racing platform. The championship offers:

– RM800,000 in prize money

– Participation of 36 drivers from Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand

– Competition using identically prepared Toyota VIOS powered by 1.5-litre engines with 5-speed transmission

Toyota GAZOO Racing Malaysia at SUPER GT MALAYSIA FESTIVAL

Fans attending the SUPER GT Malaysia Festival can expect an immersive experience at the Sepang International Circuit Mall & Grandstand area featuring:

– A showcase of GR models: GR Supra, GR Yaris, GR Corolla, GR86, Corolla GR Sport, GR Sport Corolla Cross HEV

– Original GR merchandise sales

– Interactive games, prizes, and activities for all ages

– A Japanese food & cultural village

– A display of JDM (Japan Domestic Model) cars

– The GT Live! post-race concert featuring:

– Garam & Madu, Tenxi, Naykilla & Jemsii (TNJ), Kaka Azraff, KL48, Fareedpf K-Clique, and Sabhi Saddi

Event Organisers

The Malaysian round is organised by HARO Sports & Entertainment as the rights holder and promoter of SUPER GT in Malaysia, and sanctioned by the GT Association (GTA), custodians of the SUPER GT Series.

Tickets are now available at www.supergtmalaysia.com

– K1 Grandstand: RM100 (RM80 for early birds)

– Main Grandstand: RM250 (RM200 for early birds)

– GT Suite: RM350

– GT Live! Rock Zone: RM500

– GT Club Paddock: RM2,000 (includes VIP concert access)

Stay up to date with all the action:

Website: www.toyota.com.my/en/tgrmalaysia

Facebook: facebook.com/tgrmy

Instagram: instagram.com/tgrmalaysia

YouTube: youtube.com/@tgrmalaysia