Uruguay national football team to play two friendlies in Malaysia

THE Uruguay national football team will play two international friendlies in Malaysia this October.

Nicknamed La Celeste, the team will showcase world-class talent and South American flair during their visit.

Uruguay will face the Dominican Republic at Kuala Lumpur’s National Stadium on October 10.

They will then play Uzbekistan at Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca on October 13.

Local organiser Cohesion Prima described the matches as a celebration of football for Southeast Asian fans.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa is expected to field top stars including Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde.

Former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, now with Al-Hilal, is also set to feature.

Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte will likely join the squad for these fixtures.

Fans from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and across the region are anticipated to attend.

Tickets are available through tickethotline.com.my with various categories including VIP packages.

VIP experiences offer exclusive access, premium seating and special match-day perks.

Cohesion Prima representative Datuk K.S. Lai called Uruguay’s visit historic for Malaysian football.

He stated that Uruguay’s decision acknowledges the region’s passion for the sport.

These friendlies promise unforgettable nights of international football under Malaysian skies. – Bernama