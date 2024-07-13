Victory over KDN FC raises morale of Kedah players

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC head coach Mohd Nafuzi Zain described his team’s victory over Kelantan Darul Naim (KDN) FC in the Super League match last night as a boost to the players’ morale before facing Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) next week.

He said the compatibility and understanding between the players as shown last night must be maintained if KDA FC want to get a positive result against JDT in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

“The victory over KDN FC and several previous matches can further give a confidence push to the team to achieve positive results later.

“It’s a very important and valuable victory because we know we have to continue the momentum to catch up with the top group in the Super League and we have to win at home,“ he told reporters after the match saw KDA FC defeat KDN FC 3-0 at Darul Aman Stadium. here last night.

However, Nafuzi said, there are some significant weaknesses in his team, especially in defence and attack, which will be fixed immediately.

Meanwhile, KDN FC’s assistant head coach, Rezal Zambery Yahya said Kedah’s early goal in the 9th minute put pressure on his team and spoilt their plan.

“Actually, from what we saw that the goal shouldn’t have happened, so we had to change the plan in the second half after we were 0-1 down...we changed the formation to try to find a goal.

“But we failed and we need to fix this matter...we are looking game by game from earlier matches, the performance showed that the players were serious, but tonight we saw all players generally -performed poorly,“ he said.