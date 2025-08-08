Villarreal sign former Arsenal midfielder Partey

VILLARREAL have signed Ghana international Thomas Partey on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Arsenal, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old defensive midfielder has agreed a season-long deal and will join the Villarreal squad in training on Friday.

Partey was charged last month with raping two women while he was a player for the Premier League club. He is accused of five counts of rape relating to two women, plus a charge of sexual assault against a third woman, between April 2021 and June 2022.

“The club is aware that the player is currently involved in legal proceedings in England. The player vehemently defends his innocence and denies all charges against him,“ Villarreal said in a statement.

“The club respects his presumption of innocence as a fundamental principle and is awaiting the verdict of the courts, which will be responsible for clarifying the facts of the case. In accordance with British law regarding ongoing proceedings, the club will not comment further on this matter.”

Partey made 167 appearances for Arsenal, scoring nine goals after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Villarreal, who beat Arsenal 3-2 in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, begin their LaLiga campaign at home to promoted Real Oviedo on August 16. - Reuters