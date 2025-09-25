Wayne Rooney credits wife Coleen for saving him from alcohol addiction

FORMER England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney believes he would not be alive today without his wife Coleen’s intervention for his alcohol addiction.

The 39-year-old United record goalscorer confessed he had struggled massively with drinking throughout his playing career.

Rooney admitted he would often drink continuously for two full days at a time.

He stated he honestly believes he would be dead if his wife were not there for him.

“I’ve made mistakes in the past, which are well known, but I’m a little bit different at times, and she keeps me on the right path, and she’s done it for 20-odd years,“ Rooney told the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast.

He explained he wanted to go out and enjoy time with friends and have nights out.

Rooney revealed it reached a point where he went too far with his drinking.

“That was the time in my life when I was really struggling with alcohol,“ he said.

The former footballer described a cycle of drinking for two days straight before training.

He would then score two goals at the weekend before going back out to drink for another two days straight.

Rooney admitted to his former teammate that he attended United training after heavy drinking sessions.

He tried to mask his condition using eye drops, chewing gum, and aftershave. – Bernama-PA Media/dpa