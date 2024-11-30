ENGLISH Premier League giants Manchester United has captured the hearts of Malaysians with a heartfelt message of solidarity for those affected by the recent floods.

The club shared the message on its official Facebook page, which boasts 84 million followers, writing in Malay to resonate with local fans.

“To the people of Malaysia, take care during this rainy season,” the caption read.

“We are always with you, Malaysians!

“To the flood victims affected, may you overcome this challenge well and safely,“ the post read.

The gesture comes as Malaysia faces worsening flood conditions.

It was reported earlier that the flood situation in seven out of nine affected states has worsened this morning, with the number of evacuees at relief centres (PPS) surpassing 120,000, compared to 106,505 reported last night.

