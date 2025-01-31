Wei Chong aims for world’s top 10 ranking

NATIONAL men’s doubles player Man Wei Chong is determined to break into the world’s top 10 rankings after achieving his current world No. 12 ranking.

Wei Chong, who partners Tee Kai Wun, is hopeful of reaching this milestone with the arrival of Herry Iman Pierngadi as Malaysia’s new men’s doubles head coach, given his track record of producing world-class pairs.

“Our goal is to break into the world’s top 10. We’ve been aiming for this for the past two years but haven’t been able to achieve it.

“I believe it’s possible now with Herry’s guidance because he has produced world champions and coached Indonesia for nearly 30 years. We hope to improve under his leadership,“ he said after a national squad training session at Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) in Bukit Kiara here today.

Their victory at the Indonesia Masters 2025 last Sunday propelled Wei Chong and Kai Wun to the No. 12 spot in the world rankings, marking their career-best achievement so far.

According to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings, Wei Chong and Kai Wun climbed one spot from No. 13, now holding 65,490 points.

Commenting on his upcoming debut at the 2025 Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) in Qingdao, China next month, Wei Chong said he and Kai Wun are ready to take on the challenge alongside their fellow doubles pair Yap Roy King and Wan Muhammad Arif Shaharuddin Wan Junaidi.

Malaysia have been drawn into Group B alongside Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan for the BAMTC, scheduled to take place from Feb 11 to 16.