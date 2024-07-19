Wei Lun sacrifices himself to allow teammates to move up - PCM

KUALA LUMPUR: It was most unexpected that former national boccia champion Chew Wei Lun, chose to retire early even though his career was peaking after a proud achievement at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Dubbed the ‘silent killer’, 28-year-old Wei Lun’s retirement from the sports arena after bringing home a silver in the BC1 (physical disability) mixed individual event in Tokyo also seems to have received little attention.

Paralympic Council Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin revealed that the Johor-born athlete made the sudden decision to make way for his teammates to make a name for themselves in international competition.

“We really miss Wei Lun and are grateful for his contribution especially after the success at the 2020 Paralympic Games.

“We really respect Wei Lun’s decision because what he did was very honourable. Many do not know that he retired because if he continues to perform, other athletes will not be able to take his place, it was a mature decision,“ he told Bernama recently.

At the Tokyo 2020 edition, Wei Lun created his own history when he became the first national athlete to contribute a boccia silver at the Paralympic Games after losing to Great Britain athlete, David Smith 2-4.

Last week, Megat D. Shahriman said boccia is one of the four sports the country is banking on for gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris apart from athletics, powerlifting and badminton.

The national bocia camp is fielding three athletes for the Paris 2024 edition, namely Abdul Razzaq Abdul Rahman, Lee Chee Hong and Noor Askuzaimey Mat Salim.

The 2024 Paralympic Games take place from August 28 to September 8.

Boccia is a game of throwing red and blue balls on a flat and smooth surface with the aim of reaching or approaching the white ball target called ‘Jack’.

Players or teams collect points based on the ball closest to the ‘Jack’ ball and the closer the ball is to the target, the greater the chance of winning the competition.