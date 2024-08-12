NATIONAL weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan once again made Malaysia proud by clinching two silver medals at the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, today.

Competing in the men’s 61kg category, the 22-year-old initially placed fourth in the snatch event with a lift of 130kg. The gold medal was secured by North Korea’s Pak Myong Jin with a lift of 132kg, while silver and bronze went to Vietnam’s Tran An Tuan and Armenia’s Garnik Cholakyan, both lifting 131kg.

Aniq staged a comeback in the clean & jerk event, lifting 166kg to claim silver behind Myong Jin, who took gold with 173kg. The bronze medal was won by China’s Wei Haixian with a lift of 160kg.

The Johor-born athlete recorded a total lift of 296kg to bag his second silver medal. Myong Jin achieved a total of 305kg to secure gold, while Tran An Tuan took bronze with a total of 291kg.