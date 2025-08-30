West Ham sign midfielder Fernandes from Southampton for £40 million

WEST HAM UNITED have completed the signing of Portuguese midfielder Mateus Fernandes from Southampton on a five-year contract.

The 21-year-old joins for a package worth more than 40 million pounds according to Southampton’s official announcement.

Fernandes made 36 Premier League appearances for Southampton last season despite their relegation from the top flight.

“I’m very happy to be here... it’s a big step for me,“ Fernandes said in a statement released by West Ham.

“It’s a big club, a massive club. The project, the stadium, the city, everything.”

The midfielder graduated from Sporting’s youth academy before spending a year on loan at Primeira Liga side Estoril.

He joined Southampton last year for a reported fee of 15 million pounds.

West Ham coach Graham Potter said: “He gained valuable experience in the Premier League last year with Southampton and is someone we really feel can help improve us and fit into what we are trying to build.”

West Ham currently sit bottom of the Premier League standings after two losses and were eliminated from the League Cup this week.

The club visit Nottingham Forest in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday. – Reuters