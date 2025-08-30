Woman and baby killed in car-lorry collision on East-West Expressway

KOTA BHARU: A woman in her forties and a nine-month-old baby girl died in a collision between a Perodua Alza and a lorry on the East-West Expressway near the Perak-Jeli border today.

Five other victims sustained injuries in the accident that involved seven people total.

Jeli Fire and Rescue Station Chief Azhar Elmi Mustofar confirmed both fatalities occurred at the scene.

His team received an emergency call through the MERS999 system at 3.23 pm before dispatching personnel.

Rescue operations commenced at 3.58 pm and concluded successfully by 4.17 pm.

The injured victims were transported to Jeli Hospital for further medical treatment.

Fire and rescue personnel worked to extricate trapped victims before handing them over to police and health authorities.

All victim identities remain under police investigation as the case develops. – Bernama