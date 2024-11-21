WFM optimistic wushu will win gold at Sea Games in Thailand

SEREMBAN: The Wushu Federation of Malaysia (WFM) remains consistent in ensuring that the sport contributes medals, targeting at least one gold at the SEA Games in Thailand next year.

Its president Datuk Chong Kim Fatt expressed optimism about achieving this target, citing the rigorous preparation that began last month, along with the finalisation of athlete selection for the sport.

“For the SEA Games, we are still targeting one gold. Previously, in Cambodia and Vietnam, there were 21 events, but now reduced to only 14 or 15 events. It’s a bit chaotic because Thailand have switched to a new format.

“Nevertheless, I will send a letter to the National Olympic Committee of Thailand to request the use of the old format, as the new format will be inconvenient for the athletes,” he told reporters after attending the Achievement Certificate Award Ceremony for the Negeri Sembilan Wushu Team here yesterday.

At the ceremony, several internationally successful athletes, including Ng Yu Xuan, Wong Zi Hong, Pang Pui Yee, Calvin Lee Wai Leong, and Wong Weng Son, gave performances.

Meanwhile, Chong said relevant parties, such as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, should continue to provide support for the development of the sport in the country and that this includes fostering new talent and increasing grants for various programmes.

Wong Weng Son, 32, when met afterwards, said he was satisfied and had no regrets after deciding to retire, having achieved significant success at both national and international levels during his 22-year career in the sport.

“I never imagined that throughout my career, I could reach this level. I feel grateful. What I have achieved is not just my effort but also the support of Datuk Chong and my teammates.

“For now, I have no future plans yet and just want to rest first. However, I have a strong interest in motorsports. Perhaps I can pursue that next, but it requires substantial financial resources,” said the two-time world champion from Seremban.