MALAYSIAN mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei kicked off their World Tour Finals campaign in Hangzhou, China, with an impressive victory on Wednesday (December 11).

The dynamic duo overcame a shaky start to secure a thrilling 14-21, 21-10, 21-14 comeback win against compatriots and seasoned professionals Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie in their Group B opener.

ALSO READ: National mix doubles Tang Jie-Ee Wei bow out in China Masters semi-finals

The hard-fought victory ties the head-to-head record between the nation’s top two mixed doubles pairs at 3-3.

According to The Star, Ee Wei said, “We got off to a shaky start. It is because we adopted the wrong strategy. We got it right after that and played with a much calmer manner.”

Tang Jie and Ee Wei now turn their focus to their next match against Indonesia’s Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle.

A win in this crucial encounter could secure them a spot in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Soon Huat and Shevon face a do-or-die clash against Japan’s Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito to keep their tournament hopes alive.