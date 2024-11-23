NATIONAL mixed doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei ended their China Masters campaign after losing to China’s Feng Yan Zhe-Huang Dong Ping in the semi-finals in Shenzhen.

The world No. 2 Chinese pair defeated the national pair 21-18, 21-13 in 46 minutes, marking their fourth victory over the Malaysians in six career meetings, New Straits Times reported.

The loss followed Tang Jie-Ee Wei’s remarkable quarter-final victory yesterday, where the world No. 10 pair staged a dramatic comeback against China’s world No. 13 Guo Xin Wa-Chen Fang Hui, saving 10 match points while trailing 21-11 in the second game to win 4-21, 23-21, 21-16.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei will next compete at the season-ending World Tour Finals in Hangzhou on Dec 11-15.

