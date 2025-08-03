Yamashita’s lead narrows to one shot at Women’s British Open

JAPAN’s Miyu Yamashita faces a tense final round at the Women’s British Open after her lead was trimmed to just one shot on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, celebrating her birthday, struggled with wayward drives and putting difficulties at Royal Porthcawl, carding a two-over 74 to sit at nine-under par.

Yamashita had started the day three strokes clear after a flawless 65 on Friday.

“I’ll analyse today’s round and make improvements for tomorrow,“ said the Japanese star, whose best major result was a runner-up finish at last year’s Women’s PGA Championship.

She acknowledged the challenging coastal winds, stating, “Club selection becomes quite difficult in these conditions.”

South Korea’s Kim A-lim emerged as the chief threat after firing a five-under 67 to reach eight-under.

The 2020 U.S. Women’s Open champion remained focused on her game rather than the leaderboard.

“I’m not focused on the leader. I concentrate on my process and shots,“ Kim said.

America’s Andrea Lee joined the chase with her own 67, while Japan’s Minami Katsu produced the round of the day—a seven-birdie, one-eagle 65—to share fourth place with England’s Charley Hull.

Hull, who started 11 shots back, ignited home hopes with seven birdies.

“I enjoy chasing. It’s more fun that way,“ said the still major-less Hull.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda’s major drought continues after a 74 left her nine shots adrift.

The American, tied 36th alongside defending champion Lydia Ko, risks losing her top ranking to Thailand’s Jeeno Thitikul depending on Sunday’s results. – AFP