$!Yoodo Alliance Brings Malaysian pride at PUBG MOBILE World Championship

28 teams from around the world have secured their spots through regional qualifiers and invitational events to compete for the prestigious title of World Champion.

YOODO ALLIANCE (YALL) grabs a well-deserved spot to qualify for the PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC) 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 19-28 July 2024. The PMWC is the most anticipated global championship which is part of the mega Esports World Cup 2024, together with the Saudi Arabia Esports World Cup Foundation.

With a staggering prize pool of USD 3,000,000, the tournament will be held in three stages: Group Stage, Survival Stage, and Main Stage. The Top 12 teams from Group Stage will advance to the Main Stage, while the bottom 12 will join 4 other teams in the Survival Stage. Only the Top 4 teams from the Survival Stage will join the rest at the Main Stage.

Yoodo Alliance’s spot comes from a long journey of numerous tournaments. During the 2024 PMSL SEA Summer, they maintained consistent performance throughout the three weeks of the league stage and reached 5th place overall among 24 teams. They started the finals strong by placing Top 1 on the very first day and finished in the Top 3 once again, making them the most consistent Malaysian team despite not having a trophy yet.

They are the only team representing Malaysia and will be joining the ranks of other Southeast Asia powerhouses such as BOOM Esports & Talon Esports (Indonesia), DXavier (Vietnam), and Vampire Esports (Thailand) at this tournament.

Eugene Chin, Country Manager (Malaysia) of Tencent Games, said “Seeing our Malaysian team qualify for the world tournament is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and incredible skill. This achievement not only highlights their talent but also places Malaysia on the global esports map. I would like to congratulate all teams that have participated and wish them the best of luck for the tournament.”

ualifying for the PMWC 2024 would be a big step for YALL as this would be their first time attending this global series. All eyes will be on them as Malaysia’s most promising team.

ADIKLUQ: From TikTok Star to PMWC Hopeful

ADIKLUQ, a star player from Klang, Selangor is, the youngest of six siblings, isn't your typical Esports star. Driven by a desire to support his single mother, this highly motivated player has risen from TikTok content creator to a key member of YALL, a top PUBG MOBILE team. His idol is his mom, and his ultimate goal is to lift her out of financial strain and illness.

Winning the PMWC and its substantial prize money is more than just a trophy for ADIKLUQ. It's a chance to give back to the family who has always supported him. Despite his humble beginnings, ADIKLUQ has earned the respect of the Esports community for his raw talent and dedication to his team. He wants his story to be an inspiration, proving that anyone can achieve their dreams with hard work and passion.

“I want to prove to my family when I lift the trophy and hear them say that I’m a champion. I also want to show to people out there that TikTok content creators can succeed and go far”, said ADIKLUQ.