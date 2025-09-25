Youth and Sports Ministry backs Hakim Danish with RM2 million funding

THE Youth and Sports Ministry has allocated nearly 2 million ringgit this year to support the career development of young national motorcycle racer Hakim Danish Ramli.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated that Hakim is a product of Sepang International Circuit’s talent development programme run by ZK Racing.

He explained that the total funding required for Hakim to compete in Moto3 next season is approximately 4 million ringgit.

“The government has its limitations as we know motorsports is indeed very costly,” Adam Adli said when met at the launch of Eco Lifestyle Med Health.

He revealed that the ministry has sought additional funds from the Finance Ministry for the Terengganu-born rider and several other athletes.

The ministry is also working with the Motorsports Association of Malaysia to explore other possible support measures.

“We encourage external parties, especially corporates with the capacity and interest, to step in and help,” he added.

Adam Adli noted that Hakim Danish understands government funds cannot fully cover the expenses, so more sponsorships would certainly benefit him.

On the potential of the 18-year-old racer, the deputy minister said Hakim is on the right track to succeed on the global stage.

“With his young age, growing experience and the championships he has already won, we see Hakim Danish as a huge potential,” he said.

Sepang International Circuit confirmed yesterday that Hakim Danish will make his debut at the Malaysian Motorcycle Grand Prix in 2025 through a wildcard slot.

In a separate statement, Hakim Danish said he needs nearly 4 million ringgit per season in sponsorship to realise his Moto3 World Championship dream.

Adam Adli also congratulated the national futsal team for qualifying for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup despite losing to Iran in their final qualifier. – Bernama