Yu Qi ends Axelsen’s domination but faces another Danish threat in final

KUALA LUMPUR: China’s Shi Yu Qi put up a scintillating performance to end world number one Viktor Axelsen’s domination in the men’s singles event at the Malaysia Open badminton championships at the Axiata Arena here tonight.

Denmark’s Axelsen was the red-hot favourite to win his third consecutive Malaysia Open title but that did not stop Yu Qi from sending him packing 21-12, 19-21, 21-21-17 in an intense 70-minute battle.

It was only Yu Qi’s third win over reigning Olympic champion Axelsen in 12 encounters, including in the recent World Tour Finals group stage, but Axelsen managed to beat him in the final to lift the title.

The Malaysia Open is set to crown a new champion tomorrow as 2018 World Championship silver medallist Yu Qi tackles another long cool Dane - Anders Antonsen - in the final.

Speaking to reporters after the win, Yu Qi said he had the psychological advantage over Axelsen.

“Axelsen is a top player, so the pressure was on him. Physically, though, he has an advantage because he is taller and has a longer reach. I want to win every match, not just aim for the Super 1000s, and enjoy the process. It is good to enter the final, it is a challenge for me, and I’ll take it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Axelsen admitted to not being at his best this week, though that did not stop him from giving his best in a bid for a third straight title.

“Although I wanted to win, Yu Qi is the rightful winner, full credit to him, he was the better player. I think the most you can ask from a player is to do his best with what he has for that day, I did everything I could.

“I am not happy with the semi-final (result) because I have won multiple Super 1000 titles. If you’re not the best player, you don’t win and today I was not the best player. It was only a few weeks since I won the World Tour Finals for the fifth time, and there’s not much rest for badminton players. I could have done with an extra week of rest,” he said.

Earlier, Antonsen disposed of Taiwan’s Lin Chun Yi 21-16, 21-7 in 40 minutes to make it into his first World Tour Super 1000 tournament final since finishing runner-up to Taiwanese Chou Tien Chen in the 2019 Indonesia Open.

“I think this is one of my best performances in a long time... First time playing against Chun Yi, he is a dangerous guy, has big smashes and has some incredible qualities in his game. I am super satisfied to win the way I did today.

“Getting into the Super 1000 final means everything to me because I have been working so hard to get back from tough times due to injuries. Regardless of who I play (between Axelsen and Yu Qi), I can just go out there and give my absolute best, no pressure at all,” he said.

Based on their head-to-head record, Yu Qi has the upper hand, having won four of the six meetings against Antonsen. - Bernama