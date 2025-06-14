KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Rugby (MR) has decided to increase the number of import players allowed to compete in the 2025 Agong’s Cup from four to seven players.

MR secretary-general Fahmy Abd Jalil said the decision was agreed upon during the union’s annual general meeting (AGM) following requests from several affiliate members to increase the import player quota for the tournament.

“We have made a resolution to allow teams participating in the Agong’s Cup to increase the number of import players. Previously, only four players were permitted, but for this edition, we have raised it to seven.

“This follows proposals from several affiliate members to increase the number of import players to make the tournament more competitive and provide teams with more player options,” he told Bernama today.

Fahmy said MR has sent invitation letters to states to participate in the tournament, which is expected to kick off in mid-August.

Meanwhile, Fahmy said the AGM also discussed plans to revive the Malaysian Rugby League (MRL) in 2026.

“All affiliate members unanimously agreed to bring back the MRL in 2026. However, it will depend on financial allocations and budget,” he said.

The MRL, introduced in 2004, features prominent national clubs such as Cobra, Keris Conlay, NS Wanderers, Eagles, Serdang Angels, Asas RFC and Bandaraya Dragons.

The league was last held in 2019.