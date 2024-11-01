Zahid: Sports coaches under KPM, KPT must have coaching certificate

KUALA LUMPUR: Teachers and staff under the Ministry of Education (KPM) and Higher Education Ministry (KPT) and involved in coaching sports events, must have a coaching certificate from the National Coaching Certification Scheme (SPKK) managed by the National Coaching Academy and National Sports Institute (ISN).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said coaches involved in sports who are actively involved, must have a coaching licence which is valid and registered with the National Coaching Licensing Scheme and Malaysia Sports Coach Registry (MSCR).

Ahmad Zahid said the decision was made during the Sports Development Supreme Council committee meeting (Bil. 1/2024) which he had chaired.

The meeting focused on a number of issues, including strengthening the development of athletics and swimming as well as the eco-system of the coaching through a collaboration between the ministries.

“The meeting also decided that it was compulsory for teachers involved in Physical Education and coaches under KPM and KPT to expose students and athletes to elements of the Safe Sports Code,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised that those from the uniformed bodies but talented in sports be given due attention as a group that can contribute to excellence in sports.

He added that identifying talent and grooming them at the grassroots level would enable the country to produce world class athletes.

“The main stakeholders like the Ministry of Youth and Sports, KPM, KPT and sports associations must move as a team to produce a sports ecosystem that results in high performance sports that is structured and effective.

“A bigger Talent pool is necessary to identify and groom potential athletes from the early stages,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that though competitive events and competitions are organised at various academic sectors, Ahmad Zahid hoped the move can boost the search for talent that can engage in high performance sports, including from private schools, international schools and tahfiz institutions.

“Insya-Allah, through such meetings, I am confident that the there will be a structured implementation of sports through the coordination of the ministries, agencies and all stake holders. With all such efforts in place we can see the fruits of such labour in the future,” he said. -Bernama