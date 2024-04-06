Zii Jia, two national doubles clear Indonesia Open first round

KUALA LUMPUR: National professional men’s singles, Lee Zii Jia and two national doubles, namely Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun (men’s doubles) and Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah (women’s doubles) cleared their hurdles in the first round of the 2024 Indonesia Open after defeating their respective opponents, today.

In the first round of the Super 1000 tournament today, Zii Jia defeated Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long, 21-17 , 21-16, thus ensuring that the world number seven has beaten the same opponent five times in a row.

Earlier, Zii Jia defeated Ka Long at the 2022 Asian Games, the 2024 Indonesian Masters, the 2024 Thai Open and the 2024 Malaysian Masters, apart from the 2019 German Open.

He will next face Weng Hong Yang of China in the second round and according to the past record at the 2023 French Open, Zii Jia won the encounter 21-15 and 21-11.

The national men’s doubles team, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun, pulled off a surprise when they defeated the world number three Kang Min Hyuk-Seo Seung Jae of South Korea, 20-22, 21-16 and 21-17 in 59 minutes.