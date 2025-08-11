Zverev dominates in Cincinnati Open, Shelton advances after injury

GERMAN third seed Alexander Zverev delivered a commanding performance to defeat American Nishesh Basavareddy 6-3 6-3 in the Cincinnati Open second round.

Zverev, the 2021 champion, did not face a single break point and sealed the match with one of his 12 aces.

The German will next meet American Brandon Nakashima in the third round.

Fresh from his Canadian Open triumph, Ben Shelton advanced when Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli retired due to a knee injury.

Shelton was leading by a set and a break when Ugo Carabelli withdrew in the second set.

The American will now face Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who earlier defeated Britain’s Cam Norrie 6-4 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz overcame a mid-match slump to beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-1 2-6 6-3.

The Spaniard struggled with unforced errors in the second set before regaining control to secure victory.

“I have to be better, for sure,“ Alcaraz said after the match.

He will next play Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic in the third round.

Second seed Coco Gauff overcame early serving struggles to defeat China’s Wang Xinyu 6-3 6-2.

Gauff, despite eight double faults in the first set, converted all five break points to set up a clash with Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska.

“I had a shaky start with the serve but I was able to push through,“ Gauff said post-match.

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula eased past Australia’s Kimberly Birrell 6-4 6-3 in a straightforward victory.

American Reilly Opelka thrilled the home crowd by defeating sixth seed Alex de Minaur 7-6(6) 6-4.

Australia’s Adam Walton caused an upset by knocking out 2019 winner Daniil Medvedev 6(0)-7 6-4 6-1. - Reuters