ALEXANDER Zverev secured a place in his seventh French Open quarter-final on Monday as his last-16 opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired injured in the second set.

The German third seed, who lost to Carlos Alcaraz in last year’s final, was leading 6-4, 3-0 when Dutchman Griekspoor called it quits on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Zverev will face either Novak Djokovic or Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the last eight as he continues his bid for a maiden Grand Slam title.