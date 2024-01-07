AEON Fashion Preview collaborate with SEA labels

AEON collaborated with Southeast Asian designers to create vibrant platform for designers and diversity in the Malaysian fashion landscape.

SUPERMARKET chain AEON, renowned for its highly-anticipated Fashion Preview (AFP), returned with a fresh focus to highlight new collaborators to address cross-generational needs and celebrate body diversity. Famous for its novel and inventive setups, the preview held last Thursday at AEON Cheras Selatan featured the runway at the supermarket to seamless blend fashion with daily shopping routines, allowing shoppers there to experience fashion amidst their grocery errands. AEON stated that five Southeast Asian-based labels were invited to foster cross-country exchanges and drive fashion-forward growth. The initiative aimed to create a vibrant platform for showcasing innovative designs and cultural diversity, enhancing market visibility for these designers while enriching the fashion landscape in Malaysia and beyond. “By leveraging AEON’s extensive reach and influence, these (labels’) designers will have the opportunity to connect with new customers, expand their brand presence, and contribute to a dynamic and inclusive fashion industry. This collaboration not only highlighted the creative prowess of those designers but also underscores AEON’s commitment to support regional talent and promote cross-cultural understanding.”

The labels included the following: - Andrew Smith: Led by designer Achmad from Indonesia, this label is celebrated for its sophisticated menswear blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary fashion. It offers a diverse range from soft tailoring to casual wear, ensuring style, comfort and functionality. The label is also known for global presence and commitment to sustainable practices, supporting local arts. ⁃ CDL (Cardinal): Established in 1973 and led by designers Leo and Safei from Indonesia, it is renowned for versatile and stylish clothing for men and women. From casual to formal wear, CDL combines comfort with contemporary style, maintaining affordability and eco-friendly practices. ⁃ M.Gee: Established in 1990 and led by designers Oman and Fajar from Indonesia, this label specialises in high-quality outdoor workwear including shirts, T-shirts, jackets and more. It emphasises durability and quality materials for industrial and outdoor use. ⁃ Finix: Established and founded by Leonard Cheong, a designer from Singapore, Finix offers FORM, FIT and FLOW lines catering to diverse styles with creative fabrics. It promotes self-expression and comfort. ⁃ Kanzi: Led by designers Muhammad and Liza from Singapore, it is renowned for elegant formal wear crafted from traditional Ikat fabric. This label is recognised for sustainability, quality and unique designs, integrating modern and traditional elements.

Silver-haired generation shine with Takumi Jeans The AFP also presented offerings from other labels and designers – one of them was Takumi Jeans and its denim trousers for the “silver-haired” generation. “During the AFP, Takumi Jeans, known for their high-quality artisanal denim crafted at the renowned Okayama Prefecture (in Japan), took centre stage. Their trousers are not only eco-friendly and exceptionally durable but also embody a perfect blend of traditional craftsmanship and modern style,” said AEON. “Designed to meet the unique needs and tastes of the mature audience, Takumi Jeans offers comfort, style and sustainability. Our collaboration with Takumi Jeans underscored a commitment to high-quality, culturally-rich fashion that celebrates and honours the wisdom and elegance of the silver-haired generation.” The other collection was by Michiko Ohashi, which offers plus-sized clothes. “J-pop’s Big Angel and la farfa magazine’s special collaborator, Michiko Ohashi led the charge for inclusivity at the AFP. As the special collaborator for la farfa magazine, Japan's premier plus-sized fashion publication, Ohashi brought her unique perspective and advocacy to the forefront,” said AEON.

“Her work with Big Angel, a popular plus-sized idol group, has already made waves in promoting body positivity and challenging traditional beauty standards.” At the AFP, Ohashi showcased collections that celebrate body diversity and empower individuals of all sizes to embrace their unique beauty. AEON stated that her involvement underscored AEON's commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that fashion is accessible and enjoyable for everyone. “Through this collaboration, AEON and Michiko Ohashi aim to inspire a broader acceptance and appreciation of diverse body types in the fashion industry,” said the company.

Stads new collection for urban explorers During the AFP, AEON also presented a new “Volume 2” collection by Stads, a line of all-purpose wear that had its inaugural launch earlier. Volume 2 is crafted with lightweight and breathable fabrics, ensuring comfort and functionality for those constantly on the move. “Perfect for navigating the urban landscape, the collection offers versatility, packability and flexibility that cater to freedom and personalisation,” said AEON. AEON's chief merchandise and marketing officer Low Ngai Yuen said in addition to driving lifestyle and fashion inclusivity this season, AEON Select has been curating pop culture that is very much influenced by anime. “Launching the latest series of Jujutsu Kaisen (collection), we believe strongly that this has become a powerful medium for self-expression, allowing individuals to showcase their unique tastes and personalities. By wearing anime-inspired clothing, fans can celebrate their favourite characters and stories, transforming everyday apparel into a canvas for personal creativity and identity.” She also unveiled a sneak preview of JKids Sports and new activewear range Appetite. The latter, with its “Hungry For Action” tagline, is dedicated to empowering individuals to lead an active and energetic lifestyle. “An active lifestyle is essential for the well-being of both the young and old, fostering health, vitality and a sense of community across generations,” she added.