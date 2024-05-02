Astro CNY line-up includes limited-time ‘Long Long Fun’ channel

ASTRO’s Chinese New Year offerings this year features a blend of local and international shows, including the much-anticipated “Long Long Fun” channel (CH100), at no extra cost.

Available until Feb 29, the limited-time channel is part of Astro’s treat to bring more joy and entertainment to customers during the festive season.

“Embrace the Year of the Dragon spirit with your family by catching highly-anticipated shows such as ‘Dragon Love’, ‘Journey to the West’, ‘The Monkey is Back’ and ‘Soul Land’,” says the company.

Additionally, there are more Chinese New Year specials on Astro AEC (CH306) that you don’t want to miss, such as:

-> Astro CNY Countdown Gala 2024 (Feb 9, Friday, 9.30pm): “Enjoy the largest Chinese New Year’s eve extravaganza in Malaysia, filled with captivating song, dance and acrobatic performances, all designed to fill the new year’s day with joy and festive spirit!” says Astro.

-> The Hidden Dragon (every Friday, 9.30pm): Astro Originals action-packed drama series starring Malaysian Golden Awards Best Actor Frederick Lee and Thomas Kok.

-> Family Feud Malaysia CNY Special (Feb 10 - 14, 8.30pm): Hosted by Jack Lim, a festive-themed game show based on Astro’s popular game show of the same name (“Family Feud Malaysia”).

-> Astro CGM CNY Concert 2024 (starting Feb 10, every Saturday, 9pm): Featuring a singing competition between two teams.

As Astro’s “perfect and heartfelt gift to viewers”, guest performers add to the festivities as they greet the Lunar New Year with a repertoire spanning the 1940s to the 2000s.

-> Sifu! May I Ask? (every Sunday, 9pm): A Feng Shui programme that unveils the fortune trends of 2024 featuring “class teacher” Master Mak Ling Ling, Taiwan’s Feng Shui and Numerology Master Tang Zhenwei and local international geomancy expert Wei Xuan.

-> Kampung Foodsteps CNY Special 2024 (every Sunday, 8.30pm): Join Darren Ch’ng as he travels to small local towns, delves into the history of port cities, shares heartwarming moments with nursing home residents and shares the vibrant culture of indigenous tribes.

-> Heart 2 Heart Kitchen 6 (every Saturday, 11pm): “Join our special guests as they share their culinary journey, immersed in the colourful life experiences of these chefs while feeling each creative step behind their creations,” says Astro.

Happy Long Long Way Kids Music Video

For the first time ever, Astro has produced a special Chinese New Year music video.

“Happy Long Long Way CNY Kids MV” features a delightful dance routine for children to sing and dance along.

“Don’t miss the launch of this music video on Xiao Tai Yang’s Facebook and YouTube page,” says Astro.

The launch on XTY Facebook and YouTube pages will be on Feb 8, at 8pm and on Astro AEC (CH306) on Feb 10, at 6.55pm.

Best shows, movies and dramas with Entertainment Pack

Enjoy Astro’s wealth of entertainment during the Chinese New Year by subscribing to the Entertainment Pack with auto-debit for only RM62.99 per month, for access to over 90 premium channels and three apps. Existing Astro customers can also sign up for Astro Fibre’s 500Mbps plan at just RM90 a month. Terms and conditions apply.