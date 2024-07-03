Aurum Theatre @ The Exchange TRX offers SEA’s largest ultra-luxurious entertainment experience

AURUM Theatre, the luxury product of cinema exhibitor Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC), recently launched its newest location at The Exchange TRX in Kuala Lumpur. Spanning over 11,148 square metres across four floors, the Aurum Theatre in the capital’s latest shopping mall marks the largest “ultra-luxurious entertainment experience” in Southeast Asia, with state-of-the-art cinema halls, new food-and-beverage (F&B) establishments, merchandise and a dressed-up space to cater to luxe events under one roof.

Elevating the ultra-luxurious experience in its entirety, Aurum Theatre, The Exchange TRX has: - Eleven exquisitely designed halls, each with its own lush interior and comfortable seats. - Equipped with state-of-the-art technology for the ultimate cinematic experience, it is home to the first IMAX hall featuring comfortable fully reclinable seats, fitted with immersive 12 channel sound. - The largest ScreenX in Malaysia, offering a 270-degree panoramic experience, complete with fully reclinable seats. Both IMAX and ScreenX enthusiasts can enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks that come with the movie pass.

Inspired by the magical Grand Theatre, the Maybank Comfort Cabins are best suited for those seeking utmost comfort with the new Stressless recliners, equipped with patented Stressless technology, For those seeking a lavish experience, the two Getha Lux Suites await, featuring plush Getha recliners with a built-in mini fridge – complete with snacks and beverages. Best suited for longer movies to bask in ultimate comfort, the new and improved Getha recliner also offers wireless charging ports, dimmable lights, plush blankets, complimentary bedroom slippers to keep movie-goers cosy. Designed based on epic movie themes and a nod to iconic pop culture references, the four Escape Studio halls offer an Instagram-worthy experience to remember. The hall themes include: - The “La Romance Hall”, inspired by the city of love, Paris and romantic tales told on the big screen, - The vibrant “Neon Nippon Hall”, posed after the bustling streets of Shinjuku in Tokyo, - The “Couture Hall”, which embodies modern sophistication and inspired by the famed movie The Devil Wears Prada, purposefully designed with monochromatic themes and a pop of bright red. - The “Rhapsody Hall”, which is a classy, music-themed hall; an ode to classic film scores with musical notes graced across the walls. Regardless of hall type selected, each Aurum Pass includes a choice of selection from a menu of snacks and drinks. These treats are served to the viewer’s seat whilst watching movies on the big screen.

Hokkaido Table, bar, Kissa Cafe and Diner Hokkaido Table presents a Japanese-Italian fusion menu, comprising an Omakase, Restaurant and Bar, promising the freshest, seasonal produce and inspired by the rustic flavours of Italian cuisine. Labelled as the first-of-its kind Omakase within cinema premises, the Omakase menu brings out the freshest flavours – with both lunch and dinner dining options available. For those looking to enjoy a tipple or two, the Bar offers a selection of refreshing mocktails and delightful bites to enjoy. A range of Japanese-western food awaits diners at Kissa Cafe and Diner, complete with a vibrant and casual space to catch up with friends and loved ones. Inspired by authentic Japanese kissatens and reminiscent of Western diners, the menu brings to life signature dishes including classic burgers, sandos, ramen, and pastas with a Japanese-twist. Hokkaido Table and Kissa Cafe and Diner are open to everyone and not limited to only movie-viewers.