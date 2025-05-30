Ayam Brand™ is now encouraging Malaysians to think outside the tin and explore bold, new ways to enjoy pantry favourites.
With its Makan Lain Macam campaign, Ayam Brand™ is reimagining the humble can of sardines and mackerel as the perfect base for creative, fusion-style meals. Whether you’re a student, a busy parent, or just someone looking to break free from dinner routine, Ayam Brand™ makes it easy — and exciting — to try something new while still enjoying that segar tetap terasa goodness.
Canned Goodness with Surprising Nutrition
More than just convenient and tasty, Ayam Brand™ sardines and mackerel also deliver serious nutrition. In fact, Ayam Brand™ sardines can contain up to 7 times more Omega-3 than freshly cooked fish¹. These fish are sustainably caught from cold seas and are naturally rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, especially EPA and DHA — essential “good fats” that support heart, brain, and eye health, and cannot be produced by the body.
“Malaysians have always had a soft spot for Ayam Brand™’s sardines and mackerels. They’ve long been comfort food that connects generations,” said Teoh Wei Ling, Head of Marketing at Ayam Brand™.
“Through Makan Lain Macam, we want to show just how versatile these classic products can be. It’s about bringing joy and creativity back into the kitchen, all while enjoying nutritious and delicious meals.”
Easy Fusion Recipes to Try at Home
With just a can (or two), Ayam Brand™ makes it easy to create meals that are both comforting and refreshingly different:
Sardine Mac & Cheese Balls
Crispy on the outside, melty on the inside. These fusion-style bites combine mashed sardines with cheesy macaroni, shaped into balls, coated in breadcrumbs, and air-fried until golden. A snackable, satisfying crowd-pleaser!
Mackerel Masak Merah
A fiery twist on a Malaysian favourite. Sauté Ayam Brand™’s Spicy Tomato Paste until fragrant, add a can of mackerel, and simmer to perfection. Serve with rice for a bold, hearty dish that hits all the right notes.
Ayam Brand™ sardines and mackerel are available in four sizes (155g, 230g, 300g, 425g). For a limited time only, enjoy a special promotion: Buy 2 Sardines or Mackerels (425g) and Get 1 Free Ayam Brand™ Fried Chilli Mackerel (155g) — available at selected stores nationwide.
So why not stock up and start experimenting? Discover a range of easy, fusion-friendly recipes at www.ayambrand.com.my/recipes.