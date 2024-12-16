A renovation contractor from Penang won the RM21.3 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Sunday (December 8) after consistently betting on his family members’ car registration numbers.

The retiree said he has bet on the pair of numbers, 5841 and 1562, for years without fail, according to STM Lottery.

“I feel relieved when the numbers that I have been betting on persistently have finally come out as the winning numbers.

“I immediately spotted the numbers when they emerged as the Toto 4D’s second and third prize. I was speechless and overjoyed when I checked my ticket against the results,“ the 64-year-old said.

The winner expressed his guarantee of a comfortable retirement following the newfound wealth and would place the winnings in a fixed deposit to ensure a steady income flow.

The Penangite shared the total winnings of RM21.5 million, who took home an astounding RM21,314,124, with another i-System winner from Selangor winning RM203,962.75.

Furthermore, a total of RM6.15 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 was partially won from the total of RM20.1 million jackpot on November 24.

The winnings were shared by 4 i-System ticket winners from Sabah, Sarawak and Penang. A winner from Penang shared the largest portion of the winnings amounting to RM4,473,774.75.

The 39-year-old winner, who works as a driver, said he bet his car registration numbers, 9666 and 1018.

“I work as a driver and my car has rewarded me for my hard work. I am very happy to use the winnings to start my own business,“ he added.