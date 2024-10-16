$!Blood donation by Dorsett Hartamas KL, The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia

IN a powerful display of community spirit and compassion, Dorsett Hartamas, in collaboration with The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia, members of The Business Networking Club and guests, successfully hosted a blood donation drive recently.
The event showcased the collective commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, said the organisers.
The ceremony began with a warm welcome from vice-chairman (Malaysia) representative from Dorsett Hospitality International (M) Sdn Bhd Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Business Networking Club president Nelson Liew, The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia president Narain Rao and guests, particularly the members of the Harley Davidson Club known as Heaven Respect Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. Jasmine highlighted the noble mission of the event – to save lives through blood donation.
Key partnerships were crucial to the success of this initiative, including the support from the Ministry of Health, the Business Networking Club, Penny Essentials, Vitachocs, Proton X50 Owners, Mayflower Holidays, Mayflower Car Rental, Geng 69, Pelesit Bikerz, Rotary Club of Metro Kuala Lumpur and the Youth Professional Culinaire Association.
“These collaborations exemplify a united effort to address the urgent need for blood donations in the community,” said Jasmine.
The event was further enhanced by the generosity of sponsors, who provided invaluable support through various contributions.
On behalf of the organisers, Jamine extend immense gratitude to Skyline Luge Kuala Lumpur, Artsense Studio, Coast by Kayra, Tarbush Restaurants, Opera Café, Aliyaa, Jadi Batek, and Bestari Food Malaysia for their generous vouchers and product donations.
“At Dorsett Hartamas, we celebrate the spirit of community and compassion, much like the lotus flower that symbolises balance and renewal. The dedicated guests who came to donate blood are a testament to the essence of hope amidst the hustle and bustle of life.
“Their selfless acts not only save lives but also strengthen our community, creating an oasis of support and rejuvenation for all. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every successful 43 donors; your commitment to this noble cause reflects the values we hold dear at Dorsett.”