$!Blood donation by Dorsett Hartamas KL, The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia

IN a powerful display of community spirit and compassion, Dorsett Hartamas, in collaboration with The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia, members of The Business Networking Club and guests, successfully hosted a blood donation drive recently. The event showcased the collective commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, said the organisers.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome from vice-chairman (Malaysia) representative from Dorsett Hospitality International (M) Sdn Bhd Datin Jasmine Abdullah Heng, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Business Networking Club president Nelson Liew, The Society of The Golden Keys Malaysia president Narain Rao and guests, particularly the members of the Harley Davidson Club known as Heaven Respect Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. Jasmine highlighted the noble mission of the event – to save lives through blood donation. Key partnerships were crucial to the success of this initiative, including the support from the Ministry of Health, the Business Networking Club, Penny Essentials, Vitachocs, Proton X50 Owners, Mayflower Holidays, Mayflower Car Rental, Geng 69, Pelesit Bikerz, Rotary Club of Metro Kuala Lumpur and the Youth Professional Culinaire Association.