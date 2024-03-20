Coach launches Ramadan installation in Pavilion KL

COACH has revealed its 2024 Ramadan bespoke experience celebrating Ramadan for the second time in Malaysia with immersive installations, interactive experiences and iconic product offerings at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s premier shopping destination.

Combining local tradition and optimistic New York spirit in a one-of-a-kind experience, Coach brings its timeless icon to life in the form of a massive, larger than life Quilted Tabby bag dotted across the shopping mall’s entrance. To bring the Ramadan spirit to life, the installation features an immersive digital art experience and is integrated with motifs such as stars and crescent moons in quilted patterns.

Coach has also unveiled a digital gamification experience designed exclusively for the festive season where customers can also have the chance to win a Quilted Tabby bag. The installation also features a cart offering complimentary pre-packed dates for visitors to break fast during Ramadan (available only from Friday to Sunday).

Tapping into Coach’s Spring 2024 collection is a story about finding the courage to discover what it means to be real in your own way. The installation captures the newest exploration of “The Courage to Be Real”, Coach’s purpose grounded in inspiring people to express the many sides of who they are.