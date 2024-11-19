CUCKOO International celebrates 10 year anniversary with CUCKOOTOPIA Music Fest

Celebrating a Decade Together: CUCKOO International brought together 18,000 Malaysians at its grandest event, the CUCKOOTOPIA Music Fest, to mark its 10th anniversary with music and gratitude for a decade of unwavering support.

KUALA LUMPUR: Healthy Home Creator, CUCKOO International marked its 10th year of creating healthier homes at its grandest event yet - the CUCKOOTOPIA Music Fest. Held at Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon, the event has brought together 18,000 Malaysians from all walks of life for an evening of celebration, music and shared appreciation of the support CUCKOO International has received over the past decade. “As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we want to recognise the people who have made this possible - our teams, partners, customers and fans. Our success is built on the trust and support of communities nationwide, and this milestone is a chance for us to come together in celebration,” said CUCKOO International Executive Director and CEO, Mr. KC Hoe (Hoe Kian Choon). The CUCKOOTOPIA Music Fest is the culmination of its year-long anniversary celebration. Headlined by CUCKOO Brand Ambassadors Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong, the music fest also featured a star-studded lineup of top artistes from diverse backgrounds, such as Dolla, 3P, Joe Flizzow, Siti Nordiana, Tomok, Priscilla Abby, Bunkface, Firdhaus and more, signifying the company’s efforts to serve Malaysians from all walks of life.

The five-hour music fest ignited with captivating pre-show performances by iconic singers The Lima and Illa Sabry, both contestants in the upcoming season of Gegar Vaganza, Malaysia’s top Malay reality singing competition. Rising star Umairah then swooned and wowed the crowd with songs that built excitement for the main event. The main event opened with electrifying performances by DOLLA and 3P, stunning festival goers with their dynamic dance moves. The night then intensified with mesmerising performances from Tomok, Siti Nordiana and Priscilla Abby before a keynote address by Mr. KC Hoe, recapping the company’s decade growth, “Our illustrious journey over the past decade has been driven by our vision, passion and people, and we believe it will become the foundation and launchpad that propels us further in the decades to come in our journey to foster a healthier living for all.” As feelings of excitement, shared appreciation and boundless inspiration filled the air, the celebration continued with sensational performances by Firdhaus, Bunkface and Joe Flizzow, followed by a performance by CUCKOO Brand Ambassadors, Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor and Phei Yong who sang #SAMASAMA, the CUCKOO brand song, rearranged to celebrate a decade of creating healthy homes with Malaysians.