DAIKIN Malaysia has unveiled its game-changing POAS financing plan, dubbed “Pelan Mudah Milik,“ making premium air conditioners accessible to Malaysian families with monthly payments starting from just RM52.

The market-leading air conditioning brand’s latest initiative addresses the affordability gap that has prevented many households from enjoying quality cooling solutions in Malaysia’s hot and humid climate.

What makes POAS special?

Standing for Peace of Mind, Optimal Comfort, Affordability and Satisfaction, POAS offers five key advantages that set it apart from traditional purchasing options:

Ultra-Low Monthly Payments: Customers can own premium Daikin air conditioners with instalments as low as RM52 per month, making quality cooling solutions budget-friendly for most households.

Flexible Payment Options: The plan offers tailored payment structures and tenure options designed to suit different household budgets without creating additional financial strain.

Premium Model Selection: Customers gain access to high-quality inverter air conditioners equipped with smart control technology, ensuring energy efficiency and modern convenience.

Streamlined Application Process: The approval process requires minimal documentation and offers fast processing, eliminating lengthy paperwork and waiting periods.

Professional Support: The plan includes quality installation services and regular cleaning maintenance performed by trained professionals.

Addressing Real Malaysian Needs

“This plan is specially designed to make it easier for more people to own a Daikin Premium Inverter Air Conditioner,“ said Lawrence Song, Managing Director of Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd. “With POAS, you can now enjoy flexible and affordable payment options, whether through monthly credit card instalments or financing plans that match your budget – even without a credit card.”

The initiative recognises that air conditioning in Malaysia’s tropical climate is more necessity than luxury, yet upfront costs have remained a significant barrier for many families.

Long-Term Benefits for Consumers

Beyond immediate affordability, POAS encourages smart long-term investment by providing access to energy-efficient models that deliver:

Cleaner and healthier indoor air quality

Reduced electricity bills through advanced energy-saving technology

Convenient wireless control via the Go Daikin mobile app

Peace of mind backed by Daikin’s renowned quality and customer support

The financing plan particularly targets first-time buyers, those upgrading existing units, and families seeking reliable cooling solutions without financial strain.

How to Apply

Interested customers can apply for POAS through multiple channels:

Participating Daikin Malaysia authorised dealers

Selected electrical and home appliance retailers

Online via estore.daikin.com.my

This latest initiative reinforces Daikin’s commitment to improving Malaysian lives through both advanced technology and practical solutions that address real consumer needs. The company continues to evolve beyond just manufacturing air conditioners to providing comprehensive cooling solutions that fit modern lifestyles and budgets.

With POAS, Daikin is positioning itself not just as a premium brand, but as an accessible partner in creating comfortable, energy-efficient homes across Malaysia