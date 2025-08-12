Daikin Malaysia has signed a strategic partnership with Tanjung Ratna to deliver next-generation comfort, energy efficiency and smart living to future residential projects in Selangor — including rumah mampu milik developments.

Tanjung Ratna and Daikin Malaysia also expressed their deepest gratitude to His Highness DYTM Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, Raja Muda of Selangor and the Selangor Football Club, for their unwavering support and encouragement in making this collaboration possible.

“With His Highness DYTM blessing, this partnership is set to bring lasting benefits to communities across Selangor, in line with the state's vision for sustainable and people-focused development.”