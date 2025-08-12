Daikin Malaysia has signed a strategic partnership with Tanjung Ratna to deliver next-generation comfort, energy efficiency and smart living to future residential projects in Selangor — including rumah mampu milik developments.
Tanjung Ratna and Daikin Malaysia also expressed their deepest gratitude to His Highness DYTM Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, Raja Muda of Selangor and the Selangor Football Club, for their unwavering support and encouragement in making this collaboration possible.
“With His Highness DYTM blessing, this partnership is set to bring lasting benefits to communities across Selangor, in line with the state's vision for sustainable and people-focused development.”
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Daikin Malaysia Managing Director Mr Lawrence Song and Tanjung Ratna CEO Datuk Julian Lau Joo Liang, witnessed by Daikin Malaysia General Manager Mr Lee Wai Kok and Tanjung Ratna Director Datuk Lee Chong Haw.
Mr Song said the initiative goes beyond air-conditioning: “We are reimagining what home comfort means for Malaysians — proving that quality, energy efficiency and affordability can coexist, making smarter living accessible to everyone.”
What can Malaysians look forward to thanks to the partnership:
1. High-Performance, Energy-Saving Air Conditioners – engineered for long-term reliability and lower energy costs.
2. Smart Home Integration via Go Daikin App – remote control, service scheduling, and real-time energy tracking at your fingertips.
3. Advanced Air Purification – Daikin’s patented Streamer Technology removes airborne allergens, bacteria, and viruses for cleaner, healthier air indoors.
The initiative is also linked to Daikin’s Pelan Mudah Milik (POAS) programme, which offers flexible ownership plans for premium air-conditioning.
Datuk Julian Lau said the collaboration aligns with Tanjung Ratna’s people-first mission:
“Our goal is to create homes that promote healthier, smarter and more sustainable lifestyles. Partnering with Daikin helps us deliver on that promise.”