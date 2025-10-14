Ebene Walkathon 2025 promotes pain-free active living in KL

PAIN relief and joint care brand Ebene successfully rallied hundreds of Malaysians at the Ebene Walkathon 2025, held at Taman Tasik Permaisuri.

The event embodied the brand’s core philosophy of “Move Freely, Live Fully,” encouraging participants across all age groups to adopt healthier, more active lifestyles while maintaining optimal joint health.

As a cornerstone of Ebene’s annual “Move with Ebene” campaign, the walkathon represents the brand’s ongoing commitment to making joint health accessible and engaging for Malaysians of all ages.

The initiative takes a community-centered approach to wellness, transforming clinical joint care messaging into an interactive, family-friendly experience.

This year’s event placed particular emphasis on Ebene’s clinically validated claim that its products can reduce knee pain within one hour of application.

This science-backed promise underscores the brand’s reliance on Japanese Bio-Ray Technology, which forms the foundation of its pain relief solutions.

Jay Aquino, Chief Operating Officer of Wipro Consumer Care (LDW), expressed pride in the community response to the event. “We’re incredibly proud to see such an enthusiastic turnout. The Ebene Walkathon is more than just an event — it’s a movement that reminds everyone to take charge of their mobility and well-being,” Aquino stated.

He emphasised the brand’s philosophy that proper care and effective products enable people to pursue their passions without being limited by pain.

“Every step taken today represents our shared belief that with proper care and the right products, everyone can continue doing what they love — pain-free,” he added.

The walkathon offered diverse activities designed to educate participants about joint health while providing entertainment value:

Health and Wellness Features:

- A 3-kilometer fun walk suitable for families and fitness enthusiasts

- Complimentary chiropractor consultations providing personalised health advice

- Product experience zones showcasing Ebene’s innovative pain relief portfolio, including knee guards, therapeutic socks, and other joint care products

Engagement Activities:

- Lucky draws and giveaways

- Interactive wellness games

- Partner booths featuring trusted health brands offering product samples and joint care education

Participants received exclusive goodie bags and limited-edition Ebene medals. The commemorative medals symbolize the brand’s Bio-Ray Technology, which is designed to enhance blood and oxygen circulation while providing joint relief.

Aquino noted the emotional impact of witnessing families of all ages participating together. “It was heartwarming to see families walking together, from young children to grandparents. Ebene’s goal is to support every generation in staying active, mobile, and pain-free,” he remarked.

This multigenerational appeal aligns with Ebene’s strategic positioning as a comprehensive joint care solution provider for consumers across different life stages, from preventive care for younger participants to therapeutic relief for older adults experiencing chronic joint discomfort.

The Ebene Walkathon has evolved into a signature annual event for the brand, successfully integrating health awareness, community building, and product education within an accessible, engaging format. The event’s year-over-year growth reflects increasing consumer interest in proactive joint health management and preventive wellness practices.

By combining experiential marketing with genuine health education, Ebene continues to strengthen its market position as a trusted authority in pain relief and joint care within the Malaysian consumer health landscape.

Ebene is a leading pain relief and joint care brand distributed by Wipro Consumer Care (LDW). The brand’s product range utilises Japanese Bio-Ray Technology to deliver clinically proven pain relief solutions, including knee guards, therapeutic socks, and various joint care products designed to help consumers maintain active, pain-free lifestyles.