Experience fruity refreshment with Edelweiss Peach

GET ready to awaken your senses – Edelweiss Peach is now available in Malaysia, says Heineken Malaysia Berhad.

Combining the refreshing qualities of wheat beer with the perfect hint of delicately sweet peach, this latest innovation from the company invites you to experience fruity refreshment in every sip.

Now available for purchase in 320ml cans, you can find Edelweiss Peach at selected supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores across Peninsular Malaysia. Crafted from golden wheat and infused with the sweetness of peaches, Edelweiss Peach brings a bright and delightfully refreshing taste that is sure to awaken your senses.

Heineken Malaysia marketing director Willemijn Sneep says with its subtly sweet notes and crisp fruity finish, Edelweiss Peach adds a touch of fun to everyday moments.

“We are excited to introduce Edelweiss Peach to the Malaysian market, a vibrant new variant that has already received positive feedback from consumers. With this launch, we are proud to offer a flavour experience that taps into the lighter, more enjoyable side of life. Our ‘Feel the Peach’ campaign embodies the spirit of this innovation, and we can’t wait to see how our consumers embrace Edelweiss Peach in their everyday moments.

“The ‘Feel the Peach’ campaign is a playful spin-off from Heineken Malaysia’s ‘Feel the Alps’ campaign, both designed to offer consumers a rich, sensorial experience. This new campaign captures the sweet and fuzzy essence of peaches, inviting everyone to experience life’s simple joys. This month, keep an eye out for Edelweiss Peach booths at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets to feel and taste the peach.”

Promotions, merchandise

Sneep added that at AEON malls, shoppers can explore the vibrant world of Edelweiss with the “Feel the Peach” campaign. To celebrate the launch, shoppers can look forward to exclusive promotions and merchandise at various outlets. From backpacks to tote bags, and even free cans of Edelweiss Peach, there’s plenty to enjoy while stocks last.

Edelweiss Peach is available across Peninsular Malaysia at selected supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores and online retail stores, including Drinkies.

For more information on the “Feel the Peach” campaign and promotions, visit Heineken Malaysia’s Instagram. Edelweiss and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only. Edelweiss advocates responsible consumption and urges consumers to not drink and drive.