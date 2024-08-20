Fans can watch athlete’s game insights on Astro, Sooka and NJOI

(From left) Carruthers, Lee and Smith welcomed Sharpe for the new Premier League season. – ADIB RAWI YAHYA/THESUN

ASTRO is welcoming the return of the Premier League for another exhilarating season of action, star-studded matchups and unforgettable moments. Footies can expect a unique viewing experience on Astro, Sooka and Njoi with an exciting lineup of enhancements, including three-time Premier League champion Lee Sharpe joining the Astro Sports team as a full-time pundit. The 2024/2025 Premier League season kicked off with an exciting viewing party for customers and fans as they watched the Premier League champions Manchester City take on Manchester United for the FA Community Shield. At the event held in collaboration with Yes 5G at Lot 10’s The Giant Cube in Bukit Bintang, Manchester United fans also scored a chance to meet and greet ex-Manchester United and England international footballer Sharpe. During the Aug 10 event, the former footballer met Manchester United fans and signed their assortment of goods. He also shared personal anecdotes such as the infamous incident involving Ryan Giggs, Alex Ferguson and himself.

Back when Sharpe and Giggs were young players in the club, they had decided to go out partying at the start of a weekend when they had a match on the Sunday of that same weekend. The social plan was then thwarted when Manchester United manager Ferguson gatecrashed Sharpe’s house just as they were about to leave, tearing into both players with his signature temper. Prompted by Astro’s Premier League host Adam Carruthers on how the manager found out about the secret plan, Sharpe said the players wondered the same for the longest time, before saying: “It was about six months ago, when I found out that it was Giggs’s mother who called Ferguson and told him. Can you believe it?” Revered in the world of football, Sharpe has won 10 trophies with Manchester United in the nine seasons he spent with the club. He will share similar anecdotes along with his lengthy experience, insight and expert analysis in football as a pundit alongside Astro’s Premier League hosts Carruthers and Michelle Lee.

All on Astro For the new Premier League season, Astro will continue to be the ultimate destination for football fans as Astro group CEO Euan Smith promises all 380 matches will be brought to Astro subscribers. To elevate the fan experience further, Astro has secured partnerships with leading brands – Wonda Coffee, Zetrix by MYEG and new partner Yes 5G, who all share a commitment to delivering exceptional entertainment and engaging with passionate football fans. These collaborations will bring exciting activations, exclusive content and unique opportunities for viewers throughout the season including Yes 5G’s brand film, which will be showcased during all the Premier League matches on Astro.