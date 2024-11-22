Goodnite introduces Love Series IV mattress, tailored for your comfort

Goodnite, a prominent Malaysian brand known for enhancing home comfort, has launched a range of innovative products aimed at improving sleep quality and living experiences. The highlight of the launch is the Love Series IV mattress, which introduces a “One Mattress, Two Comforts” concept. This feature, powered by DUOCARE™ technology, allows for dual firmness levels within a single mattress, catering to individual preferences and ensuring enhanced sleep quality, especially for couples.

The Love Series IV mattress incorporates cutting-edge features such as STATFREE® anti-static technology, which neutralises body static, and IceSleep® cooling technology, designed to provide a cooler, more restful sleep. The mattress is also supported by an AI recommendation system, which analyses users’ height, weight, and age to suggest the most suitable firmness level, ensuring personalised comfort.

Goodnite’s Managing Director, Teo Yek Ming, highlighted the collaboration with the University of Malaya to research customer preferences across different age groups, heights, and weights. These findings have been instrumental in developing the Love Series IV and enabling Goodnite to offer expert advice on mattress selection.