Goodnite introduces Love Series IV mattress, tailored for your comfort

Goodnite, a prominent Malaysian brand known for enhancing home comfort, has launched a range of innovative products aimed at improving sleep quality and living experiences. The highlight of the launch is the Love Series IV mattress, which introduces a “One Mattress, Two Comforts” concept. This feature, powered by DUOCARE™ technology, allows for dual firmness levels within a single mattress, catering to individual preferences and ensuring enhanced sleep quality, especially for couples.
The Love Series IV mattress incorporates cutting-edge features such as STATFREE® anti-static technology, which neutralises body static, and IceSleep® cooling technology, designed to provide a cooler, more restful sleep. The mattress is also supported by an AI recommendation system, which analyses users’ height, weight, and age to suggest the most suitable firmness level, ensuring personalised comfort.
Goodnite’s Managing Director, Teo Yek Ming, highlighted the collaboration with the University of Malaya to research customer preferences across different age groups, heights, and weights. These findings have been instrumental in developing the Love Series IV and enabling Goodnite to offer expert advice on mattress selection.
“In conjunction with the launch of the new Love Series IV, we are offering 10 complimentary scheduled mattress cleaning sessions with every mattress purchase. This ensures that everyone can enjoy a clean and comfortable sleep,“ said Teo.
The launch also introduced a new focus on mattress hygiene, with every purchase of the Love Series IV mattress including ten complimentary scheduled cleaning sessions. This initiative addresses the often-overlooked issue of dust mites and allergens accumulating in mattresses, which can lead to respiratory and skin issues.
In addition to mattresses, Goodnite introduced the NiteWave sleep sound therapy. This AI-driven technology provides personalised sound frequencies based on a detailed sleep report generated from a voice recording. NiteWave aims to relax the mind and body, promoting deeper, restorative sleep. For holistic well-being, Goodnite also offers EvoWave health sound therapy, which focuses on reducing stress and enhancing physical resilience.
Expanding its product range beyond mattresses, Goodnite unveiled the 1mmuneAir humidifier series in collaboration with Dr. Pharaoh Low Wai Koon, the inventor of Ionic Nano Copper Zinc Airborne Technology. These humidifiers help purify the air by reducing bacteria, eliminating pathogens, and alleviating nasal allergies, creating a healthier home environment.
Teo reaffirmed Goodnite’s commitment to innovation, stating that the brand has evolved into a one-stop retailer for home products. With packages that include mattress cleaning, personalised sound therapy, and air purification solutions, Goodnite aims to make healthier living accessible to more Malaysians. Customers can explore these offerings at Goodnite showrooms nationwide or on their official website.