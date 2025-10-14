Guardian Malaysia unveils its first flagship store in Penang

GUARDIAN Malaysia has officially opened its first-ever flagship store at Queensbay Mall, marking a new milestone for the nation’s No. 1 health and beauty retailer.
The 2,186-square-foot store — strategically located in Penang’s largest shopping mall — promises shoppers a more immersive and personalised retail experience with the latest in health, beauty, and wellness innovations.
The flagship outlet introduces more than 1,400 new and trendy health and beauty products, about half of which are exclusive to Guardian.
“This new store in Queensbay Mall will elevate the retail journey of our shoppers by more information and more choices.
“We are helping our shoppers to make informed shopping decisions through expert engagements, expanded brand choices and curated solutions,” said Guardian Malaysia Managing Director Priscilla Wu.
Among the key highlights of the new store is the debut of Guardian’s AI-powered Skin Health Check — a first for the brand.
Conducted by Guardian pharmacists who are Certified Derma Experts, the three-minute skin analysis evaluates 12 parameters including wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes, pores and acne to help shoppers understand their skin better and find the most suitable solutions.
The store also features various dedicated zones such as the Men’s Zone, which offers grooming and wellness tips; the Salon-at-Home section, catering to hair and scalp care; and the Mini & Travel Zone, ideal for tourists and frequent travellers. Shoppers can also explore Guardian’s Picks — a curated selection of health, skincare, and personal care products — and discover top trending #IYKYK brands including The Raw, Time Phoria, So Natural, and La Roche-Posay.
Exciting deals and promotions await loyal Guardian shoppers on October 8, in conjunction with the official launch of this concept store. Besides the RM5 deals across 30 items available to all shoppers at Queensbay Mall’s Guardian outlet, the following exclusive promotions are offered to MYguardian Rewards members:
FREE goodie bags for the first 300 shoppers
Members who spend at least RM80 in a single receipt get the chance to win something at the gashapon
Members who spend at least RM120 in a single receipt will receive a mini suitcase as part of the Gift-with-Purchase (GWP)
Complimentary personalised engraving services are also available on that day!
The activities and excitement continue beyond the opening day, with various brand events and special treats lined up throughout October:
Make-up demonstrations and free sampling sessions by popular brands — Hanasui (Oct 11–12) and Timephoria (Oct 17–31)
While the Skin Health Check is FREE for all, MYguardian Rewards members undertaking it will receive a FREE derma kit sample and an RM20 coupon
With its Penang flagship, Guardian Malaysia aims to redefine the shopping experience by blending innovation, expert advice, and curated product selections to meet the diverse needs of local and international shoppers alike.