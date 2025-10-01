PETALING JAYA: Haidilao fans, this festive season, Haidilao Malaysia brings an exciting addition to its menu: the all-new Mala Yu Sheng. This innovative twist on the classic festive dish features the signature Sichuan-style mala flavours, adding a fiery kick to your Chinese New Year celebrations. Alongside the traditional Yu Sheng, this new offering is perfect for adding warmth and spice to your reunion table.

Mala Yu Sheng – A bold twist on a festive classic Yu Sheng is a must-have dish for Lunar New Year celebrations in Malaysia and Singapore, symbolising abundance and success. This year, Haidilao Malaysia reinvents this timeless tradition with the introduction of Mala Yu Sheng, blending fresh fish slices with a specially crafted mala sauce. The combination of mala’s numbing spice and sweet flavours creates a truly unique taste experience. Customers can choose between the traditional and Mala versions of Yu Sheng. Each toss not only spreads good wishes for the New Year but also elevates your dining experience with a burst of bold, spicy flavours. Sales Period: Jan 14 – Feb 12 2025 (available all day) Price: RM128 (before tax) Mala Yu Sheng available at: Haidilao Sunway Pyramid, Haidilao One Utama, Haidilao Sunway Velocity, Haidilao IOI Puchong, Haidilao Sunway Carnival, Haidilao Zenith Mall, Haidilao Aeon Mall Tebrau City, and Haidilao Dataran Pahlawan. Traditional Yu Sheng Available At: All Haidilao Malaysia outlets.

Warm reunion for four · Festive feast for eight From 8 January to 13 February 2025, Haidilao Malaysia introduces its New Year Special Sets, designed to bring families and friends closer together with a delicious and heartwarming meal. The Four-Person Set (RM199, before tax) includes 13 carefully selected dishes such as pork collar slices, queen abalone slices, tiger prawns, and more. This set is perfect for smaller gatherings, offering a warm and intimate dining experience. The Eight-Person Set (RM399, before tax) features 18 exquisite dishes, including pork belly slices, mala shrimp paste, sea duck egg shrimp balls, and crispy beancurd rolls. Ideal for larger celebrations, this set ensures a joyous and satisfying festive feast. Special Offer: Purchase any New Year Set and enjoy the Mala Yu Sheng or Traditional Yu Sheng at a special add-on price of RM59.90 (original price: RM128). Toss to good fortune and bring prosperity to your reunion table!