CALLING all Jackson Wang fans and hot pot lovers — Haidilao Malaysia is serving up something special that’s guaranteed to spice up your dining experience. The world’s largest directly-operated hot pot brand is turning heads once again with the launch of its limited-edition MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal, a bold and flavourful collaboration inspired by Hong Kong-based rapper and global sensation, Jackson Wang, in celebration of his latest album release. Available for a limited time at selected Haidilao outlets across Malaysia, this exclusive dining set blends the unmistakable taste of Haidilao’s signature dishes with a stylish dose of music-inspired flair.

Priced at RM209, each set features a carefully curated selection of must-have menu items — including fixed appetisers, your choice of meat dishes and soup bases — perfect for sharing with friends or indulging in solo. To elevate the experience, fans of Jackson Wang will also get to take home exclusive MAGIC MAN 2 collectible merchandise, with new surprises unveiled at every visit. Here’s what’s in store: First Visit (21 July – 10 August): Two randomly selected postcards Second Visit (11 – 31 August): Two additional postcards + a limited-edition acrylic stand Third Visit (11 – 31 August): Two more postcards + a limited-edition cushion These merchandise items are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last — making each return visit both delicious and rewarding.