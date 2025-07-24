  1. Spotlight

Haidilao turns up the heat with Jackson Wang-inspired Magic Man 2 set meal

CALLING all Jackson Wang fans and hot pot lovers — Haidilao Malaysia is serving up something special that’s guaranteed to spice up your dining experience.

The world’s largest directly-operated hot pot brand is turning heads once again with the launch of its limited-edition MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal, a bold and flavourful collaboration inspired by Hong Kong-based rapper and global sensation, Jackson Wang, in celebration of his latest album release.

Available for a limited time at selected Haidilao outlets across Malaysia, this exclusive dining set blends the unmistakable taste of Haidilao’s signature dishes with a stylish dose of music-inspired flair.

Priced at RM209, each set features a carefully curated selection of must-have menu items — including fixed appetisers, your choice of meat dishes and soup bases — perfect for sharing with friends or indulging in solo.

To elevate the experience, fans of Jackson Wang will also get to take home exclusive MAGIC MAN 2 collectible merchandise, with new surprises unveiled at every visit. Here’s what’s in store:

First Visit (21 July – 10 August): Two randomly selected postcards

Second Visit (11 – 31 August): Two additional postcards + a limited-edition acrylic stand

Third Visit (11 – 31 August): Two more postcards + a limited-edition cushion

These merchandise items are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last — making each return visit both delicious and rewarding.

This special set combines signature Haidilao flavours with collectible merch — offering fans and foodies alike a deliciously unforgettable experience.

The MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal will be available from July 21 - September 15 at the following participating Haidilao Malaysia outlets:

• Haidilao Sunway Carnival

• Haidilao Gurney Paragon

• Haidilao Queensbay Mall

• Haidilao Zenith Mall

• Haidilao Sutera Mall

• Haidilao AEON Mall Tebrau City

• Haidilao Dataran Pahlawan

• Haidilao AEON Station 18

• Haidilao Vivacity Megamall

• Haidilao Square Imago

Whether you’re a die-hard Wang fan or just someone who appreciates top-tier hot pot, this limited-time offering promises to be a feast for the senses.

With Haidilao’s signature service and high-quality ingredients, the MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal is the perfect way to celebrate the fusion of food and music.

Don’t miss your chance to turn up the heat — head to your nearest participating Haidilao Malaysia outlet before it’s gone!

For more details, follow Haidilao Malaysia on social media or visit their official website, https://haidilaomy.org.