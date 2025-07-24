CALLING all Jackson Wang fans and hot pot lovers — Haidilao Malaysia is serving up something special that’s guaranteed to spice up your dining experience.
The world’s largest directly-operated hot pot brand is turning heads once again with the launch of its limited-edition MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal, a bold and flavourful collaboration inspired by Hong Kong-based rapper and global sensation, Jackson Wang, in celebration of his latest album release.
Available for a limited time at selected Haidilao outlets across Malaysia, this exclusive dining set blends the unmistakable taste of Haidilao’s signature dishes with a stylish dose of music-inspired flair.
Priced at RM209, each set features a carefully curated selection of must-have menu items — including fixed appetisers, your choice of meat dishes and soup bases — perfect for sharing with friends or indulging in solo.
To elevate the experience, fans of Jackson Wang will also get to take home exclusive MAGIC MAN 2 collectible merchandise, with new surprises unveiled at every visit. Here’s what’s in store:
First Visit (21 July – 10 August): Two randomly selected postcards
Second Visit (11 – 31 August): Two additional postcards + a limited-edition acrylic stand
Third Visit (11 – 31 August): Two more postcards + a limited-edition cushion
These merchandise items are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last — making each return visit both delicious and rewarding.
The MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal will be available from July 21 - September 15 at the following participating Haidilao Malaysia outlets:
• Haidilao Sunway Carnival
• Haidilao Gurney Paragon
• Haidilao Queensbay Mall
• Haidilao Zenith Mall
• Haidilao Sutera Mall
• Haidilao AEON Mall Tebrau City
• Haidilao Dataran Pahlawan
• Haidilao AEON Station 18
• Haidilao Vivacity Megamall
• Haidilao Square Imago
Whether you’re a die-hard Wang fan or just someone who appreciates top-tier hot pot, this limited-time offering promises to be a feast for the senses.
With Haidilao’s signature service and high-quality ingredients, the MAGIC MAN 2 Set Meal is the perfect way to celebrate the fusion of food and music.
Don’t miss your chance to turn up the heat — head to your nearest participating Haidilao Malaysia outlet before it’s gone!
For more details, follow Haidilao Malaysia on social media or visit their official website, https://haidilaomy.org.